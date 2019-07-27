As Devon Energy New (DVN) Stock Rose, Holder Thornburg Investment Management Has Decreased by $5.92 Million Its Holding; Summit Creek Advisors Boosted Its Envestnet (ENV) Holding by $2.48 Million as Stock Value Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 191,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 4.76M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Envestnet Inc. (ENV) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 38,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,651 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.94 million, up from 251,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 217,880 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Partnership with D.A. Davidson & Company

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: ENB,ENB.TO,EQT,CHK,CNQ,CNQ.TO,DVN – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “For Oil Bulls, Canadian Natural Resources’ Valuation Is Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Devon Energy Announces Early Redemption of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 143,406 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $76.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 227,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 44.12% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $203.44M for 13.03 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $174,918 activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Mayer Joshua sold $143,880.

