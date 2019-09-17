As Devon Energy New (DVN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Magnetar Financial Lowered Its Stake; Kbr (KBR) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Cut Stake by $3.32 Million

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 27,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 25,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741,000, down from 53,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 7.24 million shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 138,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The hedge fund held 312,662 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, down from 450,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 319,884 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 14/03/2018 – KBR TO USE PROCEEDS FOR SGT BUY, REFINANCE DEBT, FUND JV; 14/05/2018 – KBR GETS EPCM CONTRACT BY BOC TO DEVELOP MAJNOON FIELD IN IRAQ; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.35 TO $1.45; 21/03/2018 – Naval Group Engages KBR For Australia’s Future Submarine Facility Design Services Subcontract; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Acquisition Of SGT, Continues Momentum On Government Services Strategy; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – KBR Inc.’s KBRwyle Unit Gets $69.3 Million Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity Contract From Navy; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc Sees FY Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.45; 17/04/2018 – KBR’s Proprietary SCORE Ethylene Technology Based Revamp Project Completed at KPIC; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT

Analysts await KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. KBR’s profit will be $62.28M for 14.74 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by KBR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.81 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.