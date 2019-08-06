As Devon Energy New (DVN) Stock Declined, Poplar Forest Capital Raised by $11.72 Million Its Position; Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $1.44 Million

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 3.40 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28M, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $690.52. About 3,144 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 85 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.21 million activity.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31,451 shares to 3,738 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 33,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).