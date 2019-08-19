As Devon Energy New (DVN) Shares Declined, Poplar Forest Capital Has Increased Its Stake by $11.72 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Increased Holding by $19.81 Million

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 2.72M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 80,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 385,399 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.29 million, up from 305,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $245.66. About 1.49 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 12,383 shares to 501,062 shares, valued at $26.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,140 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 54,195 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $51.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 566,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).