As Devon Energy New (DVN) Share Value Declined, South Dakota Investment Council Has Upped Position by $9.96 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Js Capital Management Decreased Stake by $10.58 Million as Shares Rose

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 37.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 321,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.46M, up from 865,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 6.85M shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 95,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 400,085 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42M, down from 495,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 10,300 shares to 23,900 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,800 shares, and cut its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Raymond James Financial has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 0.55% or 26,517 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 682 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 696,641 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Company has 11,350 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% stake. Everence Capital accumulated 19,484 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg reported 364,533 shares stake. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 9,726 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 42,830 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Aperio Gru Limited stated it has 255,125 shares. Synovus Corporation accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 52,174 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Windward Cap Management Ca has 2.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 179,176 shares. Baltimore holds 98,741 shares. Community Bank Na invested in 36,146 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Moreover, American Bancorp has 1.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,642 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 64,008 shares. 63,962 are owned by Somerville Kurt F. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,579 shares. Rbo Communication Limited Liability Company has invested 4.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.39% or 3.28 million shares. Leavell Mngmt Incorporated reported 62,046 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr invested in 89,314 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 163,716 shares. Ipg Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,026 shares.

