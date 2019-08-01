As Devon Energy New (DVN) Share Value Declined, Poplar Forest Capital Has Upped Its Position by $11.72 Million; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Financial Counselors Lowered Stake by $2.95 Million

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 22,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 65,445 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 88,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.95. About 5.38M shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 04/04/2018 – Lilly and Sigilon Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Typ; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Tops Estimates With New Product Boost — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 27/04/2018 – Roche: CHMP Recommends Approval of Breast Cancer Drug Perjeta; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 19/03/2018 – ELI LILLY PROPOSES TO END SUPER-MAJORITY VOTING REQUIREMENTS; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 5.85M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 92,244 shares to 3.40 million shares, valued at $52.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 566,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 13,046 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.16% or 117,563 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 8 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.14% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 42,701 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 748,525 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 0.04% or 26,500 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 2.28 million shares stake. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 871,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.74% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Legal And General Grp Inc Plc holds 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 2.81 million shares. 9,442 are held by Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Fdx Advsrs reported 10,155 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. On Thursday, February 28 the insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $25.35 million. 426 shares valued at $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,996 shares to 85,935 shares, valued at $16.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 72,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).