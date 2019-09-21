As Devon Energy New (DVN) Share Value Declined, Holder Meyer Handelman Co Has Lifted Stake; Martin Currie LTD Lowered Its V F (VFC) Position by $2.37 Million

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation New (DVN) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 112,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 7.53 million shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 72,497 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33M, down from 99,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 2.39M shares traded or 41.22% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.06% or 45,909 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nuwave Invest Management Limited Company has 0.6% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Of Virginia Va invested in 143,528 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Somerset Tru invested 1.28% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Greenleaf Tru holds 0% or 2,565 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Architects stated it has 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Llc has 4,669 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Twin Capital Mgmt Inc owns 15,090 shares. South State holds 0.15% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 15,027 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,055 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 13,913 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 450 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “VF Corp. slows hiring due to tariffs as it relocates to Denver – Denver Business Journal” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “These jeans use optical science to contour your backside – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation â€œVanâ€-dicated in First-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $514.49 million for 16.48 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,860 shares to 55,167 shares, valued at $15.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 6,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Devon Energy Is Looking Better After Latest Results – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Company Is Pounding the Table That Its Stock Is Cheap – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Reasons This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Believes It’s Heading in the Right Direction – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Slightly Lower as Fed Meeting Kicks Off – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.