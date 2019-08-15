As Devon Energy New (DVN) Share Value Declined, Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lowered Its Position; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Price Rose While Consulta LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 52.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 232,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 208,722 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, down from 441,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 5.48 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $123.95. About 718,414 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.13% stake. Hexavest reported 248,557 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 70,269 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 73,009 shares in its portfolio. Rock Springs LP reported 455,000 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Regions Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 815 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser accumulated 13,786 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 4,000 shares. Victory Cap holds 0.04% or 121,560 shares. Ftb Inc reported 900 shares stake. Numerixs Incorporated holds 0.26% or 14,860 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 1,034 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 12.82 million shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust owns 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 34,189 shares. Royal London Asset Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 184,774 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 1.01 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Caxton Assocs LP has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Barnett Comm holds 0.04% or 2,300 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 235,635 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Community Savings Bank Na stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.73% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Hartford Investment Management has 0.04% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 48,595 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Key Grp Incorporated (Cayman) Ltd, Bahamas-based fund reported 291,830 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 13,046 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 153,487 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 109,671 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 456,210 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $245.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 3,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).