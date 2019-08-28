As Devon Energy New (DVN) Share Value Declined, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Boosted by $1.43 Million Its Holding; Markel (MKL) Position Raised by Wills Financial Group Inc

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 205.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 3,378 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 1,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.12. About 3,608 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 67.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 46,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 114,248 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 68,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 702,837 shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. Lewis Lemuel E also bought $101,300 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Friday, March 15.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,368 shares to 2,264 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 59,875 shares to 208,260 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 41,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,506 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

