As Devon Energy New (DVN) Share Price Rose, Royal Bank Of Canada Boosted Its Position by $22.25 Million; Mason Street Advisors Lifted Its Position in Science Applications International (SAIC) by $363,204

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 187.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 717,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.71M, up from 382,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 8.62 million shares traded or 36.97% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 4,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,064 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 22,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Science Applications International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $86.36. About 399,313 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has declined 15.91% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 22/04/2018 – DJ Science Applications International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIC); 29/03/2018 – Science Applications Restates Fincl Statements for FY17; 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Arcor S.A.I.C. Notes at ‘BB-/RR3’; Outlook Positive; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73M Task Order by SPAWAR; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY NET INCOME 34.4B YUAN; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: FY17 Revenue Was Overstated; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS NO INTEREST IN BUYING FOREIGN CARMAKERS NOW: CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 277,183 shares to 46,840 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 13,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,507 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 148 were accumulated by Enterprise Fincl Corporation. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Comm Limited holds 15,389 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Van Eck Associate stated it has 39,509 shares. Tortoise Cap Ltd Co accumulated 247,818 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.13% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation holds 0.05% or 384,500 shares. Argent holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 9,260 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 73,209 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,390 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Adams Natural Resource Fund has 139,900 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Private Asset Management invested in 0.26% or 46,260 shares. Mitchell holds 5.44% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 162,025 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 545 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil Prices Are in a Bear Market (Again) – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Stock Could Be a Big Winner in the Coming Year – The Motley Fool” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Devon Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy Makes A Huge Decision – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). 163,465 were accumulated by Foundry Limited Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 15,329 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% or 783,989 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial invested in 0% or 5,936 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Advisory Alpha Limited invested in 0% or 9 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,735 shares.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SAIC Announces Organizational Leadership Changes – Business Wire” on March 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Carterâ€™s, Inc. (CRI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “SAIC (SAIC) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SAIC Awarded Position on $45 Million IT Modernization Contract for National Institutes of Health – Business Wire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 44,535 shares to 16,676 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,476 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).