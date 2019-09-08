As Devon Energy New (DVN) Share Price Declined, Paragon Capital Management Raised Stake; Apple Com (AAPL) Holder Patten & Patten Increased Holding

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 314,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.76 million, up from 311,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 17,964 shares as the company's stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 122,724 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 104,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 5.32 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prtnrs Lp reported 2.54M shares stake. Weiss Multi has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Gotham Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bbva Compass Savings Bank accumulated 147,723 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 127,417 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paloma Partners has 97,933 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 88,186 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 0.01% or 9,726 shares. Hbk Invs LP owns 0.42% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1.01 million shares. Bank & Trust holds 9,951 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 15,627 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 0.01% or 10,150 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 172,586 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 1.64 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 57,344 shares.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance" on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 22, 2019, Fool.com published: "5 Reasons This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Believes It's Heading in the Right Direction – Motley Fool" on August 26, 2019.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,151 shares to 125,997 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,784 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp. by 10,893 shares to 26,572 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Us Financial Sect (IYF) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,421 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emu (EZU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Moreover, Grisanti Ltd Liability has 2.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rbo And Co Lc holds 2.68% or 58,838 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Llc has invested 4.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company invested in 9,916 shares. Harvard Mgmt accumulated 870,051 shares or 41.93% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Lc holds 204,791 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt has 100,259 shares. Axiom Investors Ltd Liability De owns 111,563 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. New York-based Shufro Rose Ltd Liability has invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,753 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 1.99 million shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio.