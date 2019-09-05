As Devon Energy New (DVN) Share Price Declined, Palisade Capital Management Cut Holding by $330,088; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $628,245 as Stock Value Declined

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 3,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,012 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 33,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $160.07. About 1.51 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 60.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 10,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 6,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 17,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 5.61M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:TJX) by 12,207 shares to 900,894 shares, valued at $47.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.63 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,118 are held by At Natl Bank. Schwartz Counsel owns 152,400 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advisors Llc holds 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,978 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 18,292 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Cognios Lc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Trust Advisors Lp invested in 0.15% or 354,196 shares. Westwood has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Prudential Fincl reported 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Barrett Asset Management Lc holds 2.17% or 155,505 shares. Bridges Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Natixis has 270,182 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd owns 82,145 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 22,240 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 118,320 are owned by Utd Advisers Limited Liability Com. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.22% stake.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, CTST, PS and IFF – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80M for 30.05 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura has 0.1% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited has invested 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Tradewinds Cap Limited Co invested in 0% or 100 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 4,649 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 39,035 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sei Invs holds 156,119 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 11,350 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 23,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc owns 13,046 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Artisan Ptnrs Lp invested in 0.16% or 2.54 million shares. Bokf Na accumulated 41,743 shares.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Reasons This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Believes It’s Heading in the Right Direction – Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Oil Company Is Pounding the Table That Its Stock Is Cheap – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.