As Devon Energy New (DVN) Market Value Rose, Paragon Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Rock Point Advisors Has Lifted Position in Centurylink (CTL) as Share Price Declined

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 427,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 997,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 570,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 5.80M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 17,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,724 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 104,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 4.75 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holdings Secs accumulated 10,437 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Com holds 0.02% or 9,454 shares. Aperio Group Ltd has 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 255,125 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Lc holds 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 40 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc has 0.54% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 7.47 million shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 619 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cannell Peter B & Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 15,942 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Rowland & Counsel Adv reported 47,465 shares. Arrowstreet LP invested in 0.01% or 168,874 shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated invested in 10,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 150,000 shares. Huntington Bank invested in 0% or 1,105 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 2.81M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,151 shares to 125,997 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,784 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. 8,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was made by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. The insider Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold 16.00 million shares worth $254.40 million. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Clark Estates Ny invested 0.37% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 755 were reported by Live Your Vision Llc. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 20 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,236 shares. Clearbridge Invs holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2,330 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 11,614 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associate Ltd owns 127,101 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 10.13 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank Com invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sun Life Fincl, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,615 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has 0.59% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 27,285 are owned by Quantbot Tech L P. Grp Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Essex Invest Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 153 shares.

