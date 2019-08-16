As Devon Energy New (DVN) Market Value Declined, Federated Investors Increased Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Position Maintained by Intersect Capital Llc

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 133.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 219,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 383,737 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11 million, up from 164,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.62. About 7.15M shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $122.38. About 2.97M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 3.36 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 22,058 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 208,722 are held by Bridgewater Ltd Partnership. Ci Invests invested in 0.01% or 47,143 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 106,032 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 61,016 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 325,917 were reported by Van Den Berg I. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Fifth Third Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,105 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc owns 466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs invested in 6,900 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company reported 124,088 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Ser Automobile Association invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 186,681 shares to 6.77 million shares, valued at $186.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 127,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,959 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IMF August Buys: The 12 Stocks Added To My Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy Announces Early Redemption of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Will Soft Retail Sales Growth Weigh On American Express’ Q2 Results? – Forbes” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.