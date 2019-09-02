As Devon Energy New (DVN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Poplar Forest Capital Raised Position; Voya Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $1.17 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 16,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 52,961 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, down from 69,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 278,430 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 6.62 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested 0.1% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sei Invs accumulated 156,119 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.35% or 236,976 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset reported 26,300 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 214,420 shares. Regent Inv Management has invested 0.07% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 23,380 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Palisade Cap Limited Liability Corporation Nj has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bessemer Gp has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Mitchell Gp reported 162,025 shares stake. 7.47M were accumulated by Victory Cap Mngmt. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 4.37M shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 1.55 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 52,140 shares.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 54,195 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $51.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,738 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 201,657 shares to 265,852 shares, valued at $41.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 14,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management owns 4,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Group holds 6,590 shares. 80,101 were accumulated by Barclays Public Lc. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk stated it has 0.11% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Cibc Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,805 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 105,444 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 75,000 are held by Neuberger Berman Gru Llc. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 33,368 were reported by Emory University. Morgan Stanley reported 361,311 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 323 are held by Prelude Cap Lc. Cwm Limited Liability Com stated it has 411 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 46,097 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 110,421 are held by Van Eck Associates Corporation.