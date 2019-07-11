As Devon Energy (DVN) Shares Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Boosted by $353,400 Its Holding; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lifted General American Investors (GAM) Stake

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 81,475 shares traded or 131.15% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,093 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 61,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 4.85M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 4,557 shares to 41,738 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 23,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,344 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc invested in 0% or 55 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Eagle Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 7,132 shares. Headinvest Ltd Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 17,322 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% stake. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2.37 million shares. 24,199 are held by First Manhattan. Wetherby Asset Inc invested in 0.05% or 13,046 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 559 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 4.37 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 168,874 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 13,955 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 7,400 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Fin Ltd Liability reported 1.37% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). The North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 711,838 shares or 11.08% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B & holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 41,064 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 7,086 shares. Overbrook has 0.7% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Guggenheim Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.56% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Bessemer Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Moreover, Pinnacle Assoc has 0.01% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 11,575 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 151,332 shares. Kistler reported 0.06% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,100 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 37,920 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest Management Inc has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

