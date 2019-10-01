As Devon Energy (DVN) Shares Declined, Shapiro Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $922.65 Million; Headinvest Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Has Upped by $789,880 as Market Valuation Declined

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 32,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.26B, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 1.78M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.86. About 1.05M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Oil Company Believes Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy (and Itâ€™s Not Alone) – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Devon Energy raises full-year production view, cuts full-year capex – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Devon Energy Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Issue Chesapeake Energy Investors Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 13,400 shares to 116,996 shares, valued at $18.19 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 865,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,882 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 688,301 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Headinvest Ltd Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 607,012 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 193,634 shares. Fincl Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 1.11M are held by Alyeska Group Inc L P. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Laurion Capital Limited Partnership invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 1.05M shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg accumulated 478,356 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 72,743 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Management Ltd Partnership holds 387,698 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.22% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 8,659 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Tech wins $2.2B defense contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ISS supports United Tech/Raytheon merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.