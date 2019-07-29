As Devon Energy (DVN) Share Price Rose, Blume Capital Management Has Increased Position; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Market Value Declined, First Allied Advisory Services Has Decreased by $930,878 Its Position

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 73.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 35,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,656 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 48,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 1.70M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,804 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 159,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 2.34M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) stated it has 1,500 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 901,196 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 284,549 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 229,436 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 14,910 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) holds 0.41% or 90,000 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 823 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 816,219 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Freestone Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Security Tru stated it has 610 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 104 are owned by Camarda Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 0.06% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 251,052 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,040 shares to 110,535 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET).

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 251,038 shares to 355,566 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).