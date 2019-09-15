As Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hgk Asset Management Has Decreased Stake; First Foundation Advisors Position in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Has Trimmed by $534,179 as Stock Price Rose

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 167,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 182,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 5.66 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 5,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 14,434 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 19,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 266,029 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $344.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 9,781 shares to 116,274 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Cor (NYSE:COG) by 52,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80M for 32.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Victory Management has 0.47% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 8.16M shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 60,093 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 0.15% or 1.22M shares. Private Advisor Limited invested in 23,122 shares. D E Shaw And Co reported 261,044 shares stake. Waters Parkerson And Ltd reported 143,983 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 7,865 shares. Ci Invests has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 72,715 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 1,150 shares. Sun Life Financial owns 340 shares. Bancshares reported 265 shares. First Citizens National Bank & holds 0.21% or 59,767 shares. Qs Llc holds 61,769 shares.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Company Believes Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy (and Itâ€™s Not Alone) – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy Completes Sale of Canadian Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Armstrong World Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 34,630 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 7,700 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp accumulated 444 shares. 5,041 were reported by Etrade Capital Limited Liability. 44,228 are held by First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc. Mrj Cap Inc invested in 45,230 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 188,780 shares. Sei has 0.02% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Moreover, Lpl has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Glenmede Tru Na reported 1,536 shares. Advisory owns 331,201 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. River Road Asset Llc invested in 0.68% or 357,616 shares. Weiss Multi reported 29,750 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.08% or 11,500 shares.