As Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) Market Value Declined, Holder Hgk Asset Management Lowered by $426,384 Its Holding; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Holding in Ingersoll (IR) Has Cut by $986,580

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 7,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 115,400 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.62M, down from 123,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 450,164 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 167,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, down from 182,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $344.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 9,781 shares to 116,274 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Grou (NYSE:SPG) by 2,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Communications Limited holds 27,984 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1.18 million shares. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H & has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 754,408 were accumulated by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Sun Life holds 0% or 340 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Investment Group Inc LP holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1.11 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 74 shares. Oslo Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 118,462 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cibc Asset Management reported 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Creative Planning stated it has 30,273 shares. Sasco Ct has 955,692 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 9,690 shares. Thompson holds 0.58% or 104,962 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.78M for 34.18 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Company Believes Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy (and Itâ€™s Not Alone) – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Devon Energy Promotes David Harris to Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Has Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,055 shares to 150,410 shares, valued at $39.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd accumulated 20,788 shares. Gilman Hill Asset accumulated 1,768 shares. Bluestein R H And owns 2,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Intl reported 0.19% stake. Ci Invests holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 606,477 shares. Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Communications has invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Murphy Management stated it has 33,810 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. 912,796 were accumulated by Parametric Assoc. Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.11% or 19,798 shares. Guardian Capital Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,172 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 1.44% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 47,170 shares. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Macnealy Hoover Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.41% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).