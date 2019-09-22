As Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (DB) Stock Value Declined, Capital International Has Trimmed Holding; As Turkcell Iletisim Hizme (TKC) Share Price Rose, Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Raised Stake

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (DB) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 78,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 88,522 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 167,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 3.95M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 24/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Taps Career Insider for Key COO Role; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 08/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Deutsche Bank picks insider Christian Sewing as new CEO; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 10/04/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK OFFERS TO EXCHANGE ’20, ’21, ’24, ’26 USD NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – ALUMINA LTD AWC.AX : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$2.5 FROM A$2.25; RATING HOLD

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizme (TKC) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 64,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.32% . The institutional investor held 368,559 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 303,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizme for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 375,330 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 29/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT TO BE AT 1.62 BLN LIRA; 31/05/2018 – Turkcell and Mail.Ru Group Boost Their Digital Solutions Through Strategic Partnership; 04/04/2018 – Turkcell Announces Partnership with DQ Institute and Turkish Ministry of Education to Improve Children’s Digital Literacy; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BANKS FOR BMK $ BOND ROADSHOW FROM APRIL 3; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Turkcell Finansman’s Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BB+’; 16/04/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – APPLICATION PREPARATION PROCESS FOR LOCAL CURRENCY TRANSFER LICENSE OF PAYCELL LLC IS ONGOING; 22/03/2018 – TURKCELL GETS APPROVAL TO SELL UP TO $750M DEBT; 28/03/2018 – TELIA TELIA.ST SAYS GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING OF TURKCELL WILL BE HELD ON MARCH 29, 2018, AND PROPOSAL IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROVED, AS TURKCELL HOLDING HOLDS 51 PERCENT OF TURKCELL; 23/05/2018 – TURKCELL CEO CITES `IRRATIONAL PRICE MOVES’ IN FINANCIAL MKTS; 07/03/2018 – TURKCELL UNIT LIFECELL BID IN UKRAINE WAS ABOUT $30.8M

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 14,772 shares to 46,884 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 14,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 15,409 shares to 16,393 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 38,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).