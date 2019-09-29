As Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (DB) Share Price Declined, Capital International Lowered Position by $550,627; Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Todd Asset Management Lowered Stake

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 25.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 35,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 107,070 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72M, down from 142,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $144.48. About 1.25 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (DB) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 78,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 88,522 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 167,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 3.77M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS COO KIM HAMMONDS TO LEAVE; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Deutsche Bank reaps 1.33 bln in DWS IPO proceeds, after stabilisation; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank favoring Christian Sewing as new CEO to replace John Cryan; 07/05/2018 – Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – BANK WILL SCALE BACK ACTIVITIES IN US RATES SALES AND TRADING, SHRINKING BALANCE SHEET, LEVERAGE EXPOSURE AND REPO FINANCING WHILE REMAINING COMMITTED TO ITS EUROPEAN; 11/04/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 485 RAND FROM 450 RAND; 18/04/2018 – 38TZ: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Affirms All Deutsche Bank Ratings, Changes Outlook To Negative On A3 Rated Deposits

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12 million for 25.62 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

