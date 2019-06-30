As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Valuation Declined, Shah Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Samlyn Capital Decreased Position by $31.72 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 290,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 204,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.33 million, down from 495,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 4.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 7.63M shares traded or 53.77% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 19/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 04/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Veteran Currency Dealer to Enter Crypto Industry; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON MEDIA REPORTS THAT DEUTSCHE BANK IS LOOKING FOR NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 26/03/2018 – eFinancial JP: Sam Wisnia is leaving Deutsche Bank; 20/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Problems Threaten a Star Banker; 07/05/2018 – Humana at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S BARRY BAUSANO IS SAID TO EXIT FIRM

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22,425 shares to 183,225 shares, valued at $35.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logicbio Therapeutics Inc by 84,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W And invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Birmingham Cap Mgmt Communications Al reported 3,175 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Richard C Young And, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 98,929 shares. Iowa Bankshares, Iowa-based fund reported 27,652 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 4,899 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.27% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 95,271 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Bell Bankshares stated it has 3,878 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 30,000 shares. 2.63M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Jennison Ltd Llc invested 0.48% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bamco Inc Ny holds 0.08% or 175,845 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insur Company has invested 2.93% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Oregon-based M Inc has invested 0.18% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares.

