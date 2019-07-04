As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Shah Capital Management Has Cut Stake; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose, Arcadia Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.10 Million

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,142 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 13,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 2.23M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 3.95 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 07/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank CEO replacement reportedly could be discussed by chairman on a call on Sunday; 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s DWS Is Said to Near Deal With Strategic Investor; 15/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK:REGULARLY DOES CALCULATION UPON SUPERV REQUEST:SZ; 12/04/2018 – S&P Places A- Deutsche Bank Rating on CreditWatch Negative Due to Possibility of ‘Prolonged, Deepened, or More Costly Restructuring’; 25/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RBI LIKELY TO HIKE INTEREST RATE IN JUNE; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Rates Head Wisnia Said to Join Hedge Fund Eisler; 06/03/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE SAYS WILL CONTRIBUTE TO A DECREASE IN LEVERAGE EXPOSURE IN THE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK OF OVER €100 BILLION

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. Gibbs Robert Lane also sold $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M worth of stock. Shares for $13.62 million were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.95 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Ca holds 45,505 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. South State reported 0.7% stake. Boston Family Office Ltd holds 37,321 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust accumulated 27,747 shares. Elm stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Diamond Hill Capital has 0% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,160 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.42% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 248,774 shares. 181,558 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Pitcairn Com accumulated 11,363 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Tower Bridge invested in 0% or 91,694 shares. Signature Estate And Invest Advisors Llc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 119,267 shares. Homrich & Berg stated it has 13,318 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 20,740 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Valmark Advisers reported 5,434 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 5,317 shares.