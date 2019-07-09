As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Stock Price Declined, Shah Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $7.44 Million; Holder Pggm Investments Has Lifted Extra Space Storage Com (EXR) Position

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 10.05M shares traded or 93.60% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECTED-Deutsche Bank’s April 8 meeting to elect new management was contentious; 31/03/2018 – Mansion Global: Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 09/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Market Welcomes New Deutsche Bank CEO But Questions Remain; 26/03/2018 – Marks & Spencer plc webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG: Value per Security – Replacement; 04/04/2018 – JERONIMO MARTINS SA JMT.LS : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 27/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – PARTIES ARE AIMING TO CLOSE TRANSACTION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 24/05/2018 – CERBERUS CONFIDENT IN DEUTSCHE BANK SENIOR MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG Issuance of Securities – Replacement; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc Com (EXR) by 162.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 1.22 million shares as the company's stock rose 7.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.37M, up from 754,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.56. About 457,103 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 2.84M shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $308.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc Com (NYSE:OHI) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.53 million shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 28,434 shares. Blackrock owns 13.30 million shares. Gateway Advisers Lc has invested 0.2% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 51,147 were accumulated by Royal London Asset. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 24,444 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 62,015 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 13,263 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Bb&T Securities Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 6,314 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Coldstream Management holds 0.09% or 10,306 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.96% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 47 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 28,087 shares.

