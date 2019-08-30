As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Shares Declined, Shah Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Baystate Wealth Management Raised Position in Deere & Co Com (DE) as Stock Price Rose

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 190,573 shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 10/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – MEISSNER SAID TO BE APPROACHED BY INVESTOR TO RUN DEUTSCHE BANK; 10/04/2018 – Trevena at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Spain’s Cox Energy hires Deutsche Bank for potential listing; 21/03/2018 – LEONI AG LEOGn.DE : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Warns of Revenue Headwind (Video); 07/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – FRANK KUHNKE TO BECOME NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF DEUTSCHEN BANK; 26/04/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 485 RAND FROM 450 RAND

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $157.39. About 66,962 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv reported 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp owns 3,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chilton Invest Communication Limited Co has invested 0.93% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Birch Hill Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,010 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,554 shares. Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants has invested 0.28% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Baxter Bros accumulated 2,407 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Marco Limited Co owns 5,049 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Harvey Capital Management Inc holds 0.16% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 2,140 shares. Diversified Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,367 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,779 shares. Bender Robert And Assoc accumulated 1,440 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 13,292 shares. Moreover, Pacific Investment Management Company has 0.29% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

