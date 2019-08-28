As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Shares Declined, Holder Focused Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Ruffer Llp Has Increased Its Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $25.23 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 970,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 7.02M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.04 million, up from 6.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 2.35 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 57,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 3,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 60,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 2.20M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 13/04/2018 – NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC NOGN.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/04/2018 – Spain’s Cox Energy hires Deutsche Bank for potential listing; 21/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank does not rule out cutbacks to investment banking; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Said to Hire New Europe Head of Equities Trading; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – RATIONALISATION OF EXTERNAL SPEND AND REAL ESTATE FOOTPRINT WORLDWIDE; 24/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NAMES FRANK KUHNKE COO; 16/03/2018 – 75XK: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank begins search for new chief; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Sell in May and go away? Maybe not this year. – CNBC” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. National Oilwell Varco – Motley Fool” published on March 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NOV expands cost-reduction efforts, could make divestments – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 11,000 shares to 20,475 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 95,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 35,566 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Parnassus Investments Ca stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited accumulated 26,508 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5.15 million were reported by Northern Corporation. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 21,955 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advsr holds 0.01% or 634 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 677,700 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 132,351 are owned by Jefferies Grp Limited Co. 1.32M were reported by Financial Bank Of America De. Park National Oh reported 0.05% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 54,702 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank mulls forming `bad bank’: WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank: This Is Going To Hurt – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank: Radical But Maybe Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank: Yes, There’s More – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Major overhauls at Deutsche, Goldman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.