As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Shares Declined, Focused Wealth Management Cut Holding; Botty Investors Holding in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Has Cut by $3.17 Million

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 57,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 3,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 60,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 3.48M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 15/05/2018 – Fed will likely turn more aggressive in raising rates, says Deutsche Bank; 29/03/2018 – 38GJ: DEUTSCHE BANK AG FRN: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – XCT9: Deutsche Bank AG: Buy-Back of Securities; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank to Scale Back US Rates Sales and Trading; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD ANDREWS LEAVES: MEMO; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank and Barclays: Trans-Atlantic Drift — Heard on the Street; 09/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp; 27/03/2018 – NEW: Deutsche Bank approached Goldman Sachs’ Richard Gnodde to ask if he would be interested in taking the helm of the German lender, but the executive turned it down, according to a source close to him; 31/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Be Added to U.S. Lists of Problem Banks; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S ACHLEITNER GETS 84.4% BACKING FOR 2017 ACTIONS

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 6.35 million shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,610 shares to 257,661 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank – Once Bitten, Twice Shy – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank (DB) Continues Revamping, To Shed Risky Assets – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank +2.1% as investment-banking head exits – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche CEO to make monthly investment in company stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank: Yes, There’s More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Management Presents at 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $530.82 million for 28.59 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 545,604 were accumulated by Carlson Ltd Partnership. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability stated it has 14,692 shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 7,644 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc owns 1.47% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1.23 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 269,630 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 15,356 are held by Alps Inc. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 206,425 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Punch & Assocs Investment holds 11,411 shares. Creative Planning reported 51,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtnrs LP accumulated 233,519 shares. Tcw Grp accumulated 13,921 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 4.41M shares. Smith Salley & holds 6,231 shares. Nuwave Investment Limited owns 12,748 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has invested 0.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).