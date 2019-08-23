As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Has Cut Stake; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Exxonmobil (XOM) Position by $671,760 as Market Value Declined

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 57,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 3,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 60,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 5.60M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Deutsche Bank cuts London-based emerging markets M&A team; 08/04/2018 – Christian Sewing named new CEO of Deutsche Bank; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 28/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank is conducting a global review of its investment bank that could result in cost cuts; 02/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ruskin Expects ‘Wild Ride’ for Dollar (Video); 29/05/2018 – Deutsche bank says Moscow restructuring done, no plans for new staff cuts; 11/05/2018 – At Deutsche Bank’s U.S. Unit, Anxiety Grows Before Ax Falls (5); 12/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank bets on continuity at investment bank -Financial Times; 10/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Folkerts-Landau on Populism in Europe (Video)

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (XOM) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 8,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,444 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 33,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 22,773 shares to 30,773 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $452.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,639 shares to 35,170 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Braves Group (C).