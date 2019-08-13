As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Share Value Declined, Holder Shah Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $7.44 Million; Aristotle Capital Management Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Decreased by $6.32 Million

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 1.77M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 26/03/2018 – adidas webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – S&P PLACED DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST CO. DELAWARE ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – IT IS PLANNED TO TAKE A DECISION IN THIS CONTEXT ON SAME DAY; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Lannett at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 39,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 370,081 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81M, down from 410,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $168.3. About 499,523 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7 are held by Transamerica Fincl Incorporated. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0.19% or 8,173 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Interstate Bancorp holds 1,053 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 3,118 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 0.25% or 20,857 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 1,766 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset stated it has 45,765 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 4,892 shares. Ajo Lp has 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Logan Capital Mngmt Inc owns 26,881 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.51% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 130,470 shares. 2,001 were accumulated by Taurus Asset Mngmt.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kddi Corp Adr (KDDIY) by 161,974 shares to 790,662 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Group Plc.