As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Shah Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $7.44 Million; As Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) Stock Rose, Adelante Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $3.05 Million

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 6.10M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Deutsche Bank ends talks over sale of India business; 28/03/2018 – DUBAI’S NOOR BANK IS SAID TO PICK CITI, DEUTSCHE BANK FOR SUKUK; 03/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Global M&A Head Thomas Piquemal Is Leaving Firm; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – 60TC: Deutsche Bank AG: Buyback of Securities; 28/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Considering More Cuts at Investment Bank -Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Belden at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Jun 13; 10/04/2018 – Teligent at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 169,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.45M, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 3.52M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.05 million for 13.01 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27,582 shares to 303,710 shares, valued at $137.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 66,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI).