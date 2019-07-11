As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Decreased by $920,000 Its Position; Macerich Co/The (MAC) Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Has Boosted Its Holding by $316,136 as Shares Declined

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 228,214 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 343,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 3.55M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 15/05/2018 – Russia Detains Financier Linked to Deutsche Bank Laundering Case; 15/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored Level III American Depositary Receipt Program of HUYA Inc; 04/04/2018 – COLONIAL COL.MC : DEUTSCHE BANK RESUMES WITH HOLD; TARGET PRICE 9.7 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NAMES CHINA INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT GROUP HEAD: RTRS; 29/05/2018 – Belden at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Jun 13; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – FCA: DODGSON PREV AT MORGAN STANLEY, LEHMAN AND DEUTSCHE BANK; 10/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – 69JN: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – PARTIES ARE AIMING TO CLOSE TRANSACTION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Macerich Co/The (MAC) by 8079.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 7,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,443 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, up from 91 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Macerich Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 1.00 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWS) by 34,012 shares to 1,174 shares, valued at $102,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EEM) by 78,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,308 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Lmr Partners Llp invested in 5,122 shares. Utah Retirement holds 38,451 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). The New York-based Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Co owns 1,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,157 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 5,223 shares. United Automobile Association has 34,319 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 288,815 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Mason Street Ltd invested in 15,103 shares. Illinois-based First Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Aqr Llc stated it has 24,537 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company owns 1.45 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E also bought $409,850 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares. Stephen Andrea M also bought $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seritage: What Happens After The Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macerich Is My Favorite Mall Operator – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Macerich Co (MAC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zooming in on NYSE:MAC’s 7.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 102,992 shares to 115,414 shares, valued at $16.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 28,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).