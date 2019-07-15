As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Trimmed by $458,328 Its Stake; Foundry Partners Has Increased Citigroup (C) Stake by $1.46 Million

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 57,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 60,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 6.49M shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 12/05/2018 – At Deutsche Bank’s U.S. Unit, Anxiety Grows Before Ax Falls (5); 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 05/04/2018 – OXA5: Deutsche Bank AG: Buy-Back of Securities; 06/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 10/04/2018 – CryoPort at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBER KIM HAMMONDS TO LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 22/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK TO EASE POSTBANK COSTS WITH REAL-ESTATE SALES: BZ; 24/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Chairman Defends Decision to Replace CEO; 04/05/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN INC FHB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 23,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 637,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.65M, up from 613,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.36 million shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 35,745 shares to 185,535 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cliffs Inc by 127,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,549 shares, and cut its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

