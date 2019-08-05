As Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $922,270; Nokota Management LP Boosted Its Masco (MAS) Holding by $13.57 Million

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 461,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.74% . The hedge fund held 339,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 800,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.78M market cap company. It closed at $1.76 lastly. It is down 15.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group Says Search Will Include Review of Both External Candidates and Internal Candidates; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL SEES FY SALES $462.0M TO $472.0M; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC SEES 2018 SALES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $462.0 MLN TO $472.0 MLN, WITH TOTAL COMP SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1.0% TO 3.0%; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – DAVID LEVIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLAN TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC DXLG.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.12 TO $0.22; 07/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL HOLDER CANNELL NOMINATED CANDIDATES FOR DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP – MARKETING SPEND FOR 2018 EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $24.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL ELIMINATED ABOUT 56 POSITIONS; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4.3% FOR QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group: Eliminated About 56 Positions, Which Represents 15% of Corporate Work Force or 2% of Total Work Force

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 139.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 347,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 597,931 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 3.47 million shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS)

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 669,706 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $77.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 2.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).