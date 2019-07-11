As Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Roumell Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Kirr Marbach & Company Upped Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position by $475,904; Share Value Rose

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 461,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 339,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 800,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.27M market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 3,170 shares traded. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has risen 23.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 23/03/2018 Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces CEO Retirement; 04/04/2018 – DESTINATION XL HOLDER CANNELL REPORTS ~7.5% STAKE, UP VS. ~7.2%; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Sales $462M-$472M; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 16/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL EXPECTS TO CUT ABOUT 56 POSITIONS; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC SEES 2018 SALES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $462.0 MLN TO $472.0 MLN, WITH TOTAL COMP SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1.0% TO 3.0%; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC SEES FISCAL 2018 TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 1.0% TO 3.0%, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL EXPECTS TO CUT ABOUT 15% OF CORPORATE WORK FORCE; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL SEES FY COMP SALES UP 1.0% TO 3.0%

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 1.98M shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “DXL Mens Apparel Names Sahal S. Laher, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital and Information Officer – Business Wire” on January 30, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q1 Earnings Preview For Destination XL Group – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Destination XL Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) were released by: Prweb.com and their article: “DXL Continues To Expand While Other Retailers Are Closing – PR Web” published on March 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Destination XL Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DXLG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. 14,350 shares valued at $226,156 were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Friday, February 1. 1,841 shares valued at $29,014 were sold by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, February 1. The insider Tempesta Daniel David sold 1,500 shares worth $23,640.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,253 shares to 297,893 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,107 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).