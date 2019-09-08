As Destination Maternity (DEST) Shares Declined, Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lifted Position; Sectoral Asset Management Raised Atricure (ATRC) Position by $972,270

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Destination Maternity Corp (DEST) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 711,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.40% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Destination Maternity Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.0017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6514. About 144,813 shares traded. Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) has declined 80.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.90% the S&P500. Some Historical DEST News: 11/05/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS DEST HOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY HOLDER NATHAN MILLER FILES PROXY; 23/05/2018 – Destination Maternity and Investor Group: Dissident Group’s Alden, Morgan, Ryan and Windal Have Been Elected Based on Preliminary Vote Count; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Investor Group Nominates Slate of Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Board of Destination Maternity; 04/05/2018 – Destination Maternity Responds to Dissident Group Seeking Co Control at 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Destination Maternity Announces Certified Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER-ON APRIL 12, SUBMITTED FORMAL NOTICE OF INTENT TO NOMINATE ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD; 12/04/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER- INTENT TO NOMINATE TWO ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES HOLLY N. ALDEN AND NATHAN G. MILLER FOR ELECTION TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD; 26/03/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER- INTEND TO CONDUCT PROXY SOLICITATION TO ELECT NOMINEES TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD, APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 22/05/2018 – Destination Maternity shareholders will vote on Wednesday for one of two board slates

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 37,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 393,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, up from 355,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 571,355 shares traded or 135.86% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $135,460 activity.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Com (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 213,099 shares to 5.09M shares, valued at $195.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) by 7,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 745,296 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DEST shares while 8 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 5.95 million shares or 8.38% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 287,580 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot. 38,085 were accumulated by Fairfax Fincl Holdings Can. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn invested in 1.98M shares or 0.08% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST). Northern has 0% invested in Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) for 46,812 shares. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST). Mondrian Prns holds 0.03% or 404,563 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na stated it has 580 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 140,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST). Renaissance Technology Limited Company invested in 0% or 725,900 shares. Tower (Trc) owns 3,182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST). Blackrock holds 0% or 273,777 shares in its portfolio.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 9,400 shares to 204,046 shares, valued at $19.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmac Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,321 shares, and cut its stake in Collegium Pharmaceut.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 64,247 shares. 29 are held by Glenmede Communications Na. Fmr Limited Company reported 5.79M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg stated it has 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Morgan Stanley invested in 19,371 shares. Blackrock reported 2.95 million shares. Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 23,510 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 0.1% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 437,022 shares. 7,532 were reported by Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Com. Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 217 shares. Moreover, Regions Fincl Corp has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 24,462 shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp invested in 40,875 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 37,000 shares. 17,100 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al.