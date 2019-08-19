As Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Valuation Declined, Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Decreased Position; Ycg Has Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 562,602 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52M, down from 567,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.55M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 133,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.97M, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 58,889 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 13,175 shares to 37,625 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM).

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Descartes Highlights Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Descartes Completes Acquisition of Visual Compliance / eCustoms Business – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Descartes Systems Group Acquires PinPoint For ELD Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes ShipRushâ„¢ Ecommerce Shipping Solution Now Offers Full LTL Freight Support – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.41M for 85.70 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Partners owns 186,813 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,657 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 203,766 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 942,674 shares. 3,377 were reported by Group One Trading Limited Partnership. Plancorp Limited Co invested in 13,234 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors reported 0.06% stake. Baxter Bros has 0.72% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Legacy Prtn reported 46,036 shares stake. Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 1.22% stake. Brinker Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Duncker Streett owns 25,654 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 401,234 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 9,094 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 191,355 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.