As Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Share Value Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Raised Holding by $2.06 Million; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 754,624 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 57,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 421,090 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32 million, up from 363,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 56,055 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Descartes Acquires CORE Transport Technologies Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on March 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyres On The Drive Offers Customers Dynamic Appointment Self-Scheduling with Descartes – GlobeNewswire” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Descartes Highlights Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option by Underwriters – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCA Holdings EPS misses by $0.26, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “HCA’s TriStar to open downtown clinic – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

