As Descartes Systems (DSGX) Stock Price Declined, Cumberland Partners LTD Has Cut by $425,500 Its Position; Papp L Roy & Associates Boosted Its Stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) as Share Value Rose

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Descartes Systems (DSGX) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 129,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80M, down from 141,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 7,986 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 5,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 222,680 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.59M, up from 217,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.24. About 437,638 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Descartes Acquires Appterra Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” on October 12, 2016, also Fool.com with their article: “The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Descartes Systems Acquires BestTransport For Flatbed Logistics Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Descartes To Acquire Visual Compliance / eCustoms Business – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Axle Logistics Enhances Service and Operational Performance with Descartes MacroPointâ„¢ Capacity Matching Solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 26,241 shares to 521,541 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo Plc Sp/Adr (NYSE:DEO).