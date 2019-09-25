As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Valuation Declined, Echo Street Capital Management Has Increased Position; As The Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Decreased by $376,225 Its Holding

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 421,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.02M, down from 423,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $146.74. About 336,394 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 152.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 629,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.53M, up from 412,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 28,892 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.10M for 15.48 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siemens Ag (SMAWF) by 8,005 shares to 40,355 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 6,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bank Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:IBN).