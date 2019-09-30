As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Valuation Declined, Addenda Capital Has Raised Its Holding; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Birinyi Associates Has Upped by $599,500 Its Stake

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 43.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 18,209 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $124.96. About 2.12M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 18,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 451,174 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73 million, up from 432,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 26,232 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 11,815 shares to 107,415 shares, valued at $31.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,225 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 1.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.59% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9.24 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications owns 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 121,982 shares. Insight 2811 owns 2,451 shares. Fairfield Bush & Co owns 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,024 shares. Verity Verity Limited Com accumulated 86,929 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.43% or 41,293 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 485,637 were accumulated by Huntington State Bank. Capital Limited Ca invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 3.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 130,442 shares. Mcmillion Cap stated it has 1,195 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 203,550 shares. Corda Investment Management Lc holds 4.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 369,256 shares.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,859 shares to 51,475 shares, valued at $10.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,199 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).