As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stock Price Declined, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Trimmed by $4.03 Million Its Holding; As Sealed Air (SEE) Stock Value Declined, Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Its Holding by $26.68 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 579,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 701,193 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.30M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 5.42% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 2.10M shares traded or 61.99% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 84,760 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Avista (NYSE:AVA) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $99.17 million for 16.57 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.