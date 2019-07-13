As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Shares Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Boosted by $511,200 Its Position; Pra Group (PRAA) Holder Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.40 Million as Shares Declined

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pra Group Inc. (PRAA) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 130,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.91M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 88,799 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – FCA,PRA PROPOSED THAT BARCLAYS BANK PLC, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC WILL BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA,PRA ON CERTAIN ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Is Censured by Publication of the Regulators’ Final Notices; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Aren’t Alleging That CEO Staley Acted With Lack of Integrity; 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – PRA warns insurers over lending standards of equity release mortgages; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 14,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 216,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 131,413 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 35,607 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Cortina Asset Management Ltd accumulated 443,564 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 1.31 million shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 3,422 shares. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 54,886 shares stake. First Trust Limited Partnership invested in 69,846 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). American Rech & Company holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 29,601 shares. 200 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cim Invest Mangement holds 9,285 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 30,568 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 629 shares to 20,135 shares, valued at $23.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $16.79M for 19.20 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

