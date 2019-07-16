As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Shares Rose, Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Holding; Cibc World Markets Increased Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $17.27 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 82,072 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,139 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.61 million, up from 75,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 09/05/2018 – This Amazon exec thinks taxing corporations to combat rising gentrification and homelessness is “super dangerous.”; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Descartes Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG)(NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Fell 11% in June – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “aircitypost Accelerates Customs Clearance for Millions of Monthly Ecommerce Shipments with Descartes’ Air AMS Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option by Underwriters – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.39 million for 93.58 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

