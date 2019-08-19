As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Ariel Investments Boosted Progressive Corp. (PGR) Holding by $5.66 Million; Valuation Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 58,889 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 78,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 922,501 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.50 million, up from 843,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.41 million for 85.70 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability owns 5,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,500 shares. 188 were reported by Advisors Preferred Limited Com. First National Tru Co accumulated 3,451 shares. 1.15M were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,269 shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc owns 6,313 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 2,664 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc holds 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 4,533 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc holds 2,437 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Associates Limited, a Hawaii-based fund reported 7,730 shares. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 10,487 shares. Dubuque State Bank & Tru, Iowa-based fund reported 544 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund accumulated 0.18% or 11,609 shares.