As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Shares Declined, Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut Its Stake by $900,000; Guardian Investment Management Increased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $1.39 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 427,347 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79 million, down from 452,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 31,432 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 43.29 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – BOFA SAID TO NAME ZAPPAROLI, GADKARI TO HEAD CAPITAL MARKETS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Whistleblowers Helped SEC Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 26/04/2018 – BAFIN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA FAILED TO PUBLISH NOTIFICATIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS IN PRESCRIBED TIMEFRAME

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9,464 shares to 262,788 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

