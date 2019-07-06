As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Share Value Rose, Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lowered Stake by $4.03 Million; Btr Capital Management Boosted Position in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 69,989 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90 million, up from 128,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Co. (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2,800 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Alexandria Capital holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,041 shares. Moreover, Bluestein R H And Co has 1.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 311,418 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 1.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset Mgmt holds 39,412 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Reliant Invest Lc holds 28,665 shares. Renaissance Invest Group Ltd Co has invested 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Narwhal Capital Mngmt invested 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spinnaker Tru holds 34,502 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Alphaone Investment Limited Com owns 61,920 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 520,570 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Trust Co Of Vermont reported 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Invsts has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 61,457 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Grp Inc has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First City Capital owns 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,264 shares.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 3,907 shares to 10,120 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 42,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,050 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.44M for 93.30 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.