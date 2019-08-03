As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Share Value Declined, Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Decreased by $4.03 Million Its Holding; Agilysys (AGYS) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $7.37 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 92,321 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 70,101 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.43 million for 88.93 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 23 selling transactions for $9.75 million activity. The insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought 20,000 shares worth $367,977.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 1,769 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ls Limited Liability invested in 3,360 shares or 0% of the stock. Eam Invsts Ltd Company invested in 0.62% or 119,993 shares. Ajo LP reported 12,667 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 67,483 shares. Granite Partners Llc reported 59,425 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Commercial Bank Of Mellon owns 199,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 9,100 shares. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 17,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Grp Inc owns 11,965 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Punch & Associates Invest Management stated it has 448,310 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Commerce Ltd Com reported 9,800 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.