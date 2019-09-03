As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Share Price Declined, Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Cut by $4.13 Million Its Holding; Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Upped Its Holding by $907,500

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) by 343.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 35,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.24M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Est: ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Vote for the Plan of Arrangement With Blackstone; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Declares 1Q Distribution of 35c Per Common Uni; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone REIT Triples Industrial Space With $1.8 Billion Deal; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets $2.37 Billion Bid from Blackstone; 16/04/2018 – Blackstone to embark on $4.6bn corporate shopping spree in Japan; 23/03/2018 – Kohlberg Announces Strategic Investment by Blackstone; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 20/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE, THOMSON REUTERS ARE SAID TO MULL TRADEWEB IPO, SALE; 06/03/2018 – Blackstone Sees Half of Assets Coming From Individual Investors; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP – QUEEN TOPCO PTY IS NEWLY INCORPORATED UNLISTED CO FORMED BY BLACKSTONE ADVISED FUNDS TO UNDERTAKE PURCHASE OF AMA GROUP

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 105,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 453,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03 million, down from 559,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 71,858 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 20,639 shares to 110,419 shares, valued at $14.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 44,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4 after the close. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $7.40M for 98.56 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jrm Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 254,627 shares or 6.5% of its portfolio. The California-based Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cutler Ltd Liability Company has 0.54% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 37,100 shares. Hartford Financial Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 595 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Peapack Gladstone reported 35,496 shares. Paw Cap Corp holds 15,000 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Co owns 3.36M shares for 4.2% of their portfolio. Sol Cap Mgmt holds 0.91% or 93,500 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 19,189 shares. 2.36 million are owned by Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership. 100 were accumulated by American Rech Management. Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 64,109 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Field Main Bank & Trust accumulated 23,825 shares or 0.79% of the stock.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares to 276,774 shares, valued at $27.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,298 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

