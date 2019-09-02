As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $4.03 Million; Jlb & Associates Stake in Eaton Vance (EV) Has Increased as Share Price Rose

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance (EV) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 25,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 198,995 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 173,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 874,975 shares traded or 20.04% up from the average. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV); 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 71,858 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4 after the close. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $7.46 million for 98.56 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares to 96,200 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 17,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,081 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group holds 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) or 511,864 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc accumulated 0.01% or 14,774 shares. Aqr Ltd Co has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 110,047 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 1.11M shares. Washington Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 6,327 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.85 million shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 21,428 shares. 21,138 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Sei Invs accumulated 51,177 shares. Amp Cap Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 48,829 shares. Daiwa Group holds 4,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leavell Invest Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).